First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,778 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $49,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after buying an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,027,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $6.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.76. 374,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $220.49 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

