First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,986 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $55,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 2,094,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

