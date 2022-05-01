First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,843 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 108,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,578 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,796 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 395,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $64,719,000 after acquiring an additional 132,997 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.71. 3,210,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,837. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,337 shares of company stock valued at $89,685,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

