First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,341 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 709,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $43,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 197,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,790. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

