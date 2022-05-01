First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intuit by 210.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,843,000 after purchasing an additional 302,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $25.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.98.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.95.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

