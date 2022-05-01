First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Danaher worth $248,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after acquiring an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

DHR traded down $5.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.69. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,373 shares of company stock worth $9,089,268. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

