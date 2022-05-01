First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121,315 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $37,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXMT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 2,163,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

