First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,754 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $156,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 67,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 848,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. 9,573,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,778. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.