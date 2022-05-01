First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 216,643 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,643 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Marathon Petroleum worth $163,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,536,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 465,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,704,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.26. 5,081,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,503. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

