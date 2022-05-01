First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $39.24 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Iron Mountain worth $39,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after buying an additional 424,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,060. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

