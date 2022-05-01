First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $34.59 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $34,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RH by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 35.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 142.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 98.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 124.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH traded down $16.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.12. The stock had a trading volume of 699,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,586. RH has a 12 month low of $313.85 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.62.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,008 shares of company stock valued at $144,196,925 over the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

