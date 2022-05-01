First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $233.07 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 174,859 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $233,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $108,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 95,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 146,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,867,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,837. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

