First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $207.95 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56,315 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $207,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,081 shares of company stock worth $29,606,428. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

NYSE:EW traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,886. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

