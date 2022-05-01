First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $183.34 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $183,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $13.44 on Friday, hitting $397.26. 609,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.12. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.