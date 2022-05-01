First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $177.02 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,998 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $177,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

ABT traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,815,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,654. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

