First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $136.44 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $136,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after acquiring an additional 699,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $13.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.89 and a 200-day moving average of $465.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.