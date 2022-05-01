First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $119.64 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $119,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.27. 2,028,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,196. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.69 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

