First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,845 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $199,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

MS stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,097,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

