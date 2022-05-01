First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,127 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,446,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,736,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.