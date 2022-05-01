First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 68,311 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,311 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. 3,600,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,816. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

