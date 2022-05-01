First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,797 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $127,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $11.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.18. 2,621,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,128. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

