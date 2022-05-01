First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 425,272 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,081,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bank of America worth $315,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 130,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 43,051 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 175,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 569,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 26,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 47,420,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,242,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $287.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

