First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 32.36%.

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,234. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $387.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 104.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

