First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 534,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Kade Matthews bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,598.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $989,094. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,269,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

