First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) to post $104.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $97.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $423.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $434.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $455.98 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $469.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUSE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 184,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,028. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Busey by 7,663.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in First Busey by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 45.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

