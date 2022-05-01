Financial Contrast: Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL) and Its Peers

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) is one of 938 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Impel NeuroPharma to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Impel NeuroPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impel NeuroPharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Impel NeuroPharma Competitors 6193 20743 43061 859 2.54

Impel NeuroPharma presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 467.82%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 120.17%. Given Impel NeuroPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Impel NeuroPharma is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Impel NeuroPharma $670,000.00 -$76.54 million -0.34 Impel NeuroPharma Competitors $1.83 billion $237.99 million -0.45

Impel NeuroPharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Impel NeuroPharma. Impel NeuroPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impel NeuroPharma N/A -857.38% -100.77% Impel NeuroPharma Competitors -4,345.49% -115.71% -11.54%

About Impel NeuroPharma (Get Rating)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. The company is also developing INP105, an upper nasal formulation of olanzapine for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in autism spectrum disorder; and INP107, an upper nasal formulation of carbidopa/levodopa, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

