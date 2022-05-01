FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in April

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

FIH Mobile stock remained flat at $$2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. FIH Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

About FIH Mobile (Get Rating)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.