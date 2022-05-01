Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.95 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.