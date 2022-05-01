Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.11% of BRP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,960,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

BRP opened at $23.12 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, insider John A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

