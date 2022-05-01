Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,123 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $419,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ROL opened at $33.54 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

