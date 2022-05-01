Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,961 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $224,193,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average of $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $385.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $9,465,551.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,766 shares of company stock valued at $39,203,797 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.