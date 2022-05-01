Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST opened at $315.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.36 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.72 and a 200-day moving average of $406.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

