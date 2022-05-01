Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 295 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,702 shares of company stock worth $5,720,192. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $81.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.