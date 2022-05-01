Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 250 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.9% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $206.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,067.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.67 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.