Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.75 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after buying an additional 1,272,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after buying an additional 1,805,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NLOK opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.64. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.