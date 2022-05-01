Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,218 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,013 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,089 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after buying an additional 45,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 241,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

