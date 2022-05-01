Fiera Capital Corp Grows Holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,932 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in NeoGames by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 256,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeoGames by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 69,390 shares during the last quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP raised its position in NeoGames by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 346,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 151,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGMS opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $287.54 million, a PE ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 2.38. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

