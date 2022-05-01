Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.05 and a 200 day moving average of $209.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.70.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

