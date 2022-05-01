Fiera Capital Corp Buys 95,949 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 299.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth $20,281,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $9.38 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

