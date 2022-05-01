Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Down 51.1% in April

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the March 31st total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FEMY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 11,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,410. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Femasys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

