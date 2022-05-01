FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in FedNat in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in FedNat in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

