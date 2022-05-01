Fear NFTs Market Cap Reaches $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.51 or 0.07236698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.