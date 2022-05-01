FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,925.30

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,925.30 ($24.54) and traded as high as GBX 2,385 ($30.40). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 2,365 ($30.14), with a volume of 77,876 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of £658.08 million and a P/E ratio of 815.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,933.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,923.70.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.