FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,925.30

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDPGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,925.30 ($24.54) and traded as high as GBX 2,385 ($30.40). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 2,365 ($30.14), with a volume of 77,876 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a market cap of £658.08 million and a P/E ratio of 815.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,933.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,923.70.

FD Technologies Company Profile (LON:FDP)

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

