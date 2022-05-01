extraDNA (XDNA) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $44,728.16 and approximately $842.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,938.23 or 1.00091181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00233657 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00151579 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00100130 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.00274038 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003893 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars.

