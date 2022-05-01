Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.75. 2,616,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.29. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

