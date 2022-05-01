Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 118.4% in April

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the March 31st total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 301.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($27.96) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

