Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

