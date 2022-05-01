Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ETD stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. 1,419,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,920. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

