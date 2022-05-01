Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Utilities continues to benefit from acquisitions and organic means, including adding new customers and expanding the area of operation. The planned investment of $3 billion through 2024 will further expand and strengthen its water and natural gas infrastructure in the United States. Debt management is helping it lower weighted average cost of fixed rate long-term debt. The consistent performance allows Essential Utilities to continue with shareholder-friendly moves. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, Its performance gets impacted by unfavorable weather conditions that reduce the demand for water and natural gas. Contamination of water supplied and breakage in pipelines might result in the disruption of water services and impact operations.”

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of WTRG opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,580,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Utilities (WTRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.