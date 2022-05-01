Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

ESQ stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $290.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.97. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 1,990.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

